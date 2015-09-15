MADRID, Sept 15 Cristiano Ronaldo moved three goals clear of Lionel Messi as the Champions League top scorer when he netted a hat-trick for Real Madrid in a 4-0 victory over 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk in their Group A opener on Tuesday.

A howler from Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov let in Karim Benzema to score the opener in the 30th minute before the visitors were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the second half when Taras Stepanenko hacked down Sergio Ramos and was shown a second yellow card.

Real doubled their lead after Ronaldo's shot hit Shakhtar captain Darijo Srna on the back in the 54th minute and the referee inexplicably awarded a penalty and the Portugal captain netted another spot kick nine minutes later after Marcio Azevedo handled in the area.

Ronaldo, who hit five past Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday, completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute when he followed up a Marcelo shot and headed into the net to take his Champions League tally to 80.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)