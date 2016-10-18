* Real thrashed Legia 5-1 in the Champions League

* Forward Bale scored first European goal since 2014

* Asensio, Vazquez and Morata also netted

* Own goal by Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec

* Real travel to Warsaw on Nov. 2

MADRID, Oct 18 Holders Real Madrid moved into a commanding position in Champions League Group F after cruising to a 5-1 victory over Legia Warsaw on Tuesday.

Gareth Bale scored his first European goal since December 2014 to give the hosts the lead in the 16th minute with a curled left-foot drive and an own goal by Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec, deflecting in Marcelo's shot, doubled their advantage.

Miroslav Radovic pulled one back for the Poles from the penalty spot but Marco Asensio made it 3-1 in the 37th minute with a low shot on his Champions League debut.

Substitute Lucas Vazquez volleyed home a cross in the 68th minute and former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata rounded off the win by converting a pass from Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still waiting for his 100th goal in UEFA competitions, in the 84th. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Tony Jimenez)