Soccer-Huddersfield strike late to beat Reading
Feb 21 Huddersfield Town kept up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship with a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Reading thanks to a late goal by Philip Billing on Tuesday.
Sept 18 Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 2 - Champions League Group D result.
At the Bernabeu, Madrid
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Marcelo 76, Karim Benzema 87, Cristiano Ronaldo 90
Manchester City: Edin Dzeko 68, Aleksandar Kolarov 85
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Real Madrid: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 3-Pepe, 2-Raphael Varane, 12-Marcelo; 14-Xabi Alonso, 6-Sami Khedira (19-Luka Modric 73), 15-Michael Essien (10-Mesut Ozil 65); 7-Cristiano Ronaldo, 20-Gonzalo Higuain (9-Karim Benzema 73), 22-Angel Di Maria
Manchester City: 1-Joe Hart; 3-Maicon (5-Pablo Zabaleta 74), 4-Vincent Kompany, 33-Matija Nastasic, 22-Gael Clichy; 42-Yaya Toure, 14-Javi Garcia, 18-Gareth Barry; 21-David Silva (10-Edin Dzeko 63), 32-Carlos Tevez, 8-Samir Nasri (13-Aleksandar Kolarov 37)
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) (Editing by Toby Davis)
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.
* Raheem Sterling put hosts ahead with a tap-in at The Etihad