MALMO, Sept 29 Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez expects his side to start scoring regularly again after a period of profligacy in front of goal.

Benitez was bullish on Tuesday about his side's goal threat for their Champions League Group A clash with Malmo on Wednesday.

"If you have to bet now, if we have 31 chances in the next game, do you think we would score?" he said in answer to a question about their recent stuttering run, which included a slew of chances but no goals in a draw with Malaga last weekend that cost them top spot in La Liga.

"It's just to carry on doing the same things, change a little bit and create more clear chances, it will come."

A squad bristling with world-class finishers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema does not need to change its habits to rediscover its scoring touch, he said.

"I think it looks good," Benitez told reporters. They create a lot of chances. It's true that we haven't scored many goals, but we have created a lot of possibilities and we are going to score. I'm relaxed about that."

Malmo will be hoping that Madrid's dry spell continues as they aim for at least third place in Group A, which would give them a berth in the Europa League after Christmas.

"There are strengths and weaknesses in all sides in the world," Malmo coach Age Hareide told a media conference.

"If you let Madrid play on their strengths all the time they will probably attack us a lot, they will keep the ball in our half. When we have the ball, when we get the ball, we have to know what to do."

Hareide knows a point at home against Real would represent an upset, and though hoping for a good result, he is sanguine about the difference in the clubs' financial muscle.

"That's a part of the football today. There are two, three, four big, big money clubs in the world, and Madrid is one of those clubs," the Norwegian said.

Real are top of Group A on goal difference from Paris Saint-Germain.

