MALMO, Sweden, Sept 30 Cristiano Ronaldo joined Raul as Real Madrid's most prolific goalscorer when he netted both goals in their 2-0 win over Malmo in Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

Already the top scorer in the competition's history, Ronaldo rifled home his 81st and 82nd Champions League goals and took his Real tally to 323 alongside Raul with goals in the 29th and 90th minutes.

With six points from their opening two games, Rafael Benitez's side lead Group A on goal difference from their next opponents Paris Saint-Germain, while Malmo, despite two losses, are third having conceded fewer goals than Shakhtar Donetsk.

The dismissal of Malmo's Yoshimar Yotun in the 78th minute after picking up his second yellow card effectively ended the game as a contest. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Rex Gowar)