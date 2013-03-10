MADRID, March 10 Malaga have been boosted ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg at home to Porto by the return to training of Brazilian forward Julio Baptista after a brief injury layoff with a hamstring strain.

"The good news of the session was seeing how Julio Baptista trained at the same pace as his team mates," the La Liga club said in a statement on their website (www.malagacf.com) on Sunday.

Qatar-owned Malaga need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from last month's first leg in Portugal if they to progress to the last eight on their debut in Europe's elite club competition.