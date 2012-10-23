MALAGA, Spain Oct 23 Malaga will be without their Spain left back Nacho Monreal for Wednesday's Champions League Group C match at home to seven-time winners AC Milan, coach Manuel Pellegrini said on Tuesday.

Monreal has failed to recover from a sore back and joins forward Julio Baptista, midfielders Jeremy Toulalan and Diego Buonanotte and fullback Sergio Sanchez on the sidelines, Pellegrini told a news conference.

"They are all important players but the team has already shown it is capable of doing without them," the Chilean added.

Malaga, making their debut in Europe's elite club competition, are looking to make it three group wins out of three against Milan, who are second after a win and a draw in their opening two games.

Malaga have never lost at home in Europe, having made it to the last eight of the UEFA Cup in 2002/03 thanks to five wins and three draws at their Rosaleda stadium, but Pellegrini knows Milan will be a stiff test despite a poor start in Serie A.

"Their Italian league campaign has not been good but in the Champions League they have four points out of six and they remain a tough opponent," he said.

"Milan are going through a significant cyclical change with a lot of different players compared to last season and that is having its effect in the domestic league." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Josh Reich)