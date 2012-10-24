MALAGA, Spain Oct 24 Champions League debutants Malaga stunned seven-times winners AC Milan when Joaquin made up for missing a penalty with the winner in a memorable 1-0 Group C victory on Wednesday.

After Kevin Constant had brought down Jesus Gamez on the edge of the area, former Spain winger Joaquin drove his 44th-minute spot kick high towards goal but it skimmed the top of the crossbar and flew into the crowd.

However, he made no mistake in the 64th minute when played through by Manuel Iturra and his low shot beat Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia and went in off the post to give Malaga an impressive three wins out of three.

It was a sweet moment for the 31-year-old crowd favourite, who fluffed a spot kick against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday but went on to score the winner in a 2-1 success. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)