MALAGA, Spain Dec 4 Anderlecht were eliminated from Europe on Tuesday when they drew 2-2 in the Champions League at Malaga, who had already won Group C, in a match marred by clashes between police and visiting fans in the stands.

Zenit St Petersburg's 1-0 victory at AC Milan, who clinched second place last month, sent the Russians into the Europa League in third spot with seven points, one behind the Italians and two ahead of the Belgian side.

Malaga captain Duda twice put the home side ahead at the Rosaleda with a fine curling effort in the 45th minute and a well-struck shot in the 61st.

Milan Jovanovic's chip levelled for the visitors five minutes after the break and Dieudonne Mbokani made it 2-2 in the 89th minute before Kameni pulled off the last of several excellent saves to deny Mbokani in added time.

Unbeaten Malaga, making their debut in Europe's elite club competition, have 12 points from their six group matches.