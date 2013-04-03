MALAGA, Spain, April 3 Debutants Malaga kept their Champions League dream very much alive when they held Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund to a 0-0 draw in their quarter-final first leg at the Rosaleda on Wednesday.

Malaga goalkeeper Willy Caballero was in inspired form for the Qatar-owned La Liga club and the home side created several chances in an entertaining clash between two attack-minded sides.

Dortmund's Mario Goetze was twice clean through on goal in the first half but was unable to get the better of Caballero and the Germany international skewed a shot wide when well placed 25 minutes from time.

Isco had Malaga's best chance in the 66th minute when he smashed a first-time shot through a crowd of players but Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller punched the ball away to leave the teams goalless ahead of Tuesday's return leg in Germany. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)