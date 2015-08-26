MALMO Aug 26 As the Swedbank Stadium heaved on a late summer night in Sweden, Malmo coach Age Hareide did it again, guiding his team to the Champions League group stage for the second year running with a 4-3 aggregate victory over Celtic.

Stripped of all but three of the team that competed in last year's competition, many expected Hareide's side to go down to Celtic, who had bullied their way to a 3-2 victory in the first leg in Glasgow.

But a late goal from Jo-Inge Berget, signed to boost Malmo's attacking options after bigger clubs cherry-picked from last season's successful squad, in that game had given the Swedes hope.

Back on home turf, they turned the tables, swarming all over Celtic, scoring twice and missing a slew of chances as they condemned the Hoops to the Europa League and muscled their way back to the top table of European competition.

The Swedes have not conceded a single goal in 10 home games in Champions League qualifying over the last two seasons and Hareide says this year's team is even better.

"It may be a bigger performance this year because we have such a new team," Hareide told a media conference.

"Many players came in and we have been unstable in the league. We haven't put it all together, but hopefully we're getting better for the future."

For Hareide, playing against the best sides in Europe is key for the club's development, and this season he plans to go one better than last year, when Malmo finished fourth in a group containing Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Olympiacos.

"The aim is to be number three and get into the Europa League and continue there next year. That's my aim."

Swedish international goalkeeper Johan Wiland, a recent addition to the Malmo squad, shared his coach's desire to play against the best.

"Good teams, big teams for the fans so they get to see good football," Wiland told Reuters after the game when asked who he might like to meet there. "Real Madrid, Arsenal maybe. But very good teams."

Malmo currently lie fifth in the Swedish table, seven points behind leaders IFK Gothenburg and Elfsborg, and their chances of winning the Allsvenskan and qualifying for next year's Champions League are fast receding.

But for now, they will make the most of whatever European opposition they get, while a sorry Celtic side will have to content themselves with the Europa League for the second season in a row. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)