MALMO Nov 4 Atletico Madrid's Koke and Raul Garcia secured a 2-0 victory at Malmo in their Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday after the Swedes spurned several chances.

Koke broke the deadlock for last season's runners-up on the half-hour, sweeping Juanfran's low cross from the right into the net with the inside of his heel after a swift counter-attack.

The Swedish champions created plenty of openings as they poured forward in search of an equaliser, with Markus Rosenberg hitting the post, but Raul Garcia killed the game in the 78th minute, firing home Filip Helander's botched clearance.

Atletico lead the standings with nine pints from four games followed by Olympiakos Piraeus and Juventus on six points after the Italians beat the visiting Greek side 3-2 on Tuesday. Malmo's defeat leaves them bottom with three points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Ken Ferris)