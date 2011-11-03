By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Nov 3 The two Manchester
clubs have applied everything they learnt in last month's
stunning derby to getting themselves on track for the Champions
League knockout stage with City continuing to attack
relentlessly and United tightening up at the back.
The 6-1 mauling by City at Old Trafford showed up United's
defensive frailties and Alex Ferguson's side have since strung
together three successive wins with clean sheets, including
Wednesday's 2-0 European win over Otelul Galati.
The victory lifted them to the top of Group C and within
touching distance of the last 16, while City's 3-0 win at
Villarreal in Group A put them one victory away from the next
round as both clubs have recovered from indifferent starts.
Scoring at least three goals a game has become run of the
mill for City, who have managed that in six of their last seven
matches. After a draw and defeat in their opening group games,
they have brought their league form on to the European stage.
"We had 65 percent of ball possession, we scored three
goals. I think this was important for our confidence," City
manager Roberto Mancini told reporters.
"I think we have improved, not just in the Champions League.
It is important for us to go in the second stage, then
everything can happen with us because we are a good team. We can
improve a lot in the next month."
His side travel to third-placed Napoli in their next game
later this month and a win would put them through. They then
play at home to leaders Bayern Munich in December.
United can also wrap up qualification in their next game,
when last season's runners-up host Benfica who are level on
eight points.
Ferguson's side made a lacklustre start to their campaign,
despite being in a more straightforward group than City on
paper, drawing their first two games before labouring to two 2-0
victories over Galati.
PLUS SIGNS
They have lacked City's sparkle but in true United fashion
are getting the job done, with Ferguson taking their defensive
improvements as a good sign.
"I am pleased our work rate was very good, we didn't lose
any goals and that is an important factor at the moment because
there has been a lot of criticism of the team in terms of
defending this season," he told reporters.
"These are plus signs for us. That is three games in a row
without conceding a goal so that is a step forward for us."
United's vulnerability has stemmed from injuries that have
meant Ferguson has been unable to field a regular back four,
while also a tendency to take a rather cavalier approach to
attacking when already trailing such as in the derby.
There was no such problem on Wednesday where centre back Rio
Ferdinand, stepping in for suspended captain Nemanja Vidic, kept
control of his young defensive team mates and barely let the
Romanians through.
While United defender Phil Jones said "it wasn't the
prettiest of games", there were other positives for his team
apart from the result.
Striker Wayne Rooney took to a central midfield role as if
he had played there his whole life as Ferguson, who marks 25
years in the Old Trafford hot seat this weekend, showed he can
still keep thinking up new approaches.
"I played there a lot (in midfield) when I was younger,"
said Rooney, who was hailed by Ferguson as the team's best
player on the night.
"You get a lot of the ball there and we had to defend as
well at times tonight. If the manager asks me to do it, I'm
happy to do it. I don't know if it's long term, that's down to
the manager, so we'll see what he decides."
