By Sonia Oxley

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 14 Defender Aleksandar Kolarov salvaged a point for Manchester City as they drew 1-1 at home to fellow newcomers Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.

City had by far the best of the possession and the chances but failed to heed the warnings that Napoli were dangerous on the counter-attack before the Italians took a surprise lead through Edinson Cavani in the 69th minute.

That goal and the fact that Vincent Kompany had been forced to save a Marek Hamsik volley off the line stunned City into action and they levelled five minutes later with an unstoppable free kick from 25 metres out from Kolarov.

It sent the Etihad Stadium into jubilant celebrations even if the fans will rue so many missed opportunities including Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure hitting the woodwork.

City showed no sign of nerves on their debut when Samir Nasri shot just wide in the third minute before Edin Dzeko used all his muscle and height to power through the Napoli defence only to send his effort just wide after a neat one-two with David Silva.

The hosts got a sharp reminder to be wary of their visitors on the break midway through the first half when forward Ezequiel Lavezzi cracked a powerful curling shot against the crossbar.

City tightened up and then rattled the woodwork themselves towards the end of the first half when Toure clipped the underside of the crossbar with a drive after a move he had started in his own half.

Napoli keeper Morgan De Sanctis dived well to his right to save a Kolarov free kick that had missed several City heads five minutes before the break but still the team who had averaged nearly four goals a game this season did not score.

Instead Christian Maggio raced up the field to put Cavani through and he kept a cool head to give Napoli the lead against the run of play before Kolarov rescued a point for City.