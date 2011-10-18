MANCHESTER, England Oct 18 Substitute Sergio Aguero scored in stoppage time to give Manchester City a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Villarreal in Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

The visitors stunned the home crowd in the fourth minute when City keeper Joe Hart could only parry Giuseppe Rossi's shot, sending the ball straight to the feet of Cani who slid it home.

City pushed for the equaliser with chance after chance against a side who barely ventured forward again but had to wait until the 43rd minute to get off the mark when Villarreal defender Carlos Marchena put the ball past his own keeper.

The Premier League leaders, who have struggled to match their domestic form on the European stage, had looked to be heading for just one point before Aguero slid the ball home deep in stoppage time to send the Etihad stadium wild.

The result puts City on four points from three games, with Villarreal yet to score a point. Bayern Munich head the group on seven after a 1-1 draw at Napoli who have five. Spain international David Silva, who had before the game warned his City team mates of the danger the visitors posed on the break, would have done well to remember his words when he carelessly lost the ball to put them through.

Rossi drove a shot at Hart, which the England keeper tried to catch but could only direct into the path of Cani who dealt efficiently with the gift.

Roberto Mancini's decision to bring on holding midfielder Gareth Barry for the more attacking Adam Johnson in the 40th minute stabilised City and allowed Yaya Toure to get further forward and they made it count soon afterwards.

The lively Alexsandar Kolarov sent a cross from the left towards the rushing Edin Dzeko in the box but the sliding Marchena got to it first and turned it past his own keeper.

The hosts had a golden chance for Dzeko early in the second half but his shot was blocked by Lopez, who also denied Samir Nasri shortly afterwards.

Dzeko had the ball in the back of the net with a cracking shot but was offside as the English side continued to dominate proceedings.