| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Dec 6 Manager Roberto
Mancini has already started contemplating life in the Europa
League as Manchester City's chances of reaching the Champions
League knockout stages look bleak despite playmaker David
Silva's belief they can still win the whole competition.
The Premier League leaders host Bayern Munich in their final
Group A match on Wednesday, needing to beat the group winners
and hoping second-placed Napoli fail to win at Villarreal in
order to progress to the last 16.
Mancini has rated his side's chances of progressing at 30
percent but Silva is a lot more optimistic.
"Of course, we've got to do well in the Champions League
and, well, we should aim to win it. Why not? I don't think that
is out of the question," the Spaniard said in an interview with
the competition's official magazine.
"We need to improve upon what we've achieved already and
keep progressing as a team."
The probability is, however, that City will be competing for
the Europa League instead as the teams who finish third in the
groups go through to the last 32 of the continent's second-tier
club competition.
Mancini thinks they may just have to live with the
consequences of the mistakes they made in earlier games, such as
in the opener when they drew 1-1 with Napoli at home after
squandering a host of chances.
"We should try to beat Bayern Munich and we should hope that
Villarreal can do a good game against Naples," the Italian told
a news conference.
"But also if we don't go through in the Champions League,
our life continues -- we play in the Europa League and we will
try to win the Europa League; it won't change anything.
"We did everything, we did some mistakes probably in this
group but this can happen."
FLYING HIGH
City's domestic form has been at odds with their European
results as the debutants have let nerves get the better of them
on the big stage but they will seek to treat Bayern with the
ruthlessness of Saturday's 5-1 win over Norwich City.
They will be without left back Aleksandar Kolarov, who is
out for two to three weeks with a groin problem, so Gael Clichy
could come in for the game against a German side who are flying
high in Europe and back home.
Bayern regained top spot in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win
over Werder Bremen on Saturday after two defeats and will visit
the Etihad stadium with no pressure on them, having already
secured their passage to the next round.
Despite that convincing scoreline at the weekend, it took
them more than an hour to find their rhythm and they needed the
pace of substitute Arjen Robben, who is slowly easing back after
a groin operation.
The Dutch winger converted two spot kicks and Franck Ribery,
also in sparkling form, added two more goals.
Robben, who looked relieved after a highly successful
30-minute spell on the pitch, is likely to start against City,
according to coach Jupp Heynckes, as he seeks to gain match
practice before the end of the year.
"Let us hope that Arjen's suffering is finally over and he
can start playing for us from the start now," Heynckes told
reporters.
Bayern will be without injured midfielder Bastian
Schweinsteiger, whose absence has affected the Bavarians' game
in the past weeks, with Brazilian Luiz Gustavo hoping to get a
chance in the holding midfield position.
Teams (probable):
Manchester City: 25-Joe Hart; 5-Pablo Zabaleta, 4-Vincent
Kompany, 6-Joleon Lescott, 22-Gael Clichy; 21-David Silva,
34-Nigel de Jong, 42-Yaya Toure, 7-James Milner; 10-Edin Dzeko,
16-Sergio Aguero
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 13-Rafinha, 17-Jerome
Boateng, 5-Daniel van Buyten, 21-Philipp Lahm; 10-Arjen Robben,
30-Luiz Gustavo, 39-Toni Kroos, 25-Thomas Mueller, 7-Franck
Ribery; 33-Mario Gomez
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
