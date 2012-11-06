MANCHESTER, England Nov 6 Manchester City's faint hopes of reaching the Champions league knockout stage were hanging by a thread after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Ajax Amsterdam in Group D on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions recovered from two goals down to earn a point and preserve their 18-match unbeaten European home record through Sergio Aguero's second half equaliser.

Ajax captain Siem de Jong scored twice in the opening 17 minutes to stun the hosts but a quick response from City, courtesy of a superb piece of finishing by Yaya Toure after 22 minutes, at least breathed life into the match.

Relentless pressure from Roberto Mancini's team was rewarded when Aguero levelled after 73 minutes but, with only two points from their opening four games, City need every result to go their way in the remaining group matches to advance. (Editing by Ken Ferris)