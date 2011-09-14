MANCHESTER, England, Sept 14 Defender Aleksandar Kolarov salvaged a point for Manchester City as they drew 1-1 at home to fellow newcomers Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.

City had by far the best of the possession and the chances but failed to heed the warnings that Napoli were dangerous on the counter-attack before the Italians took a surprise lead through Edinson Cavani in the 69th minute.

That goal and the fact that Vincent Kompany had been forced to save a Marek Hamsik volley off the line stunned City into action and they levelled five minutes later with an unstoppable free kick from 25 metres out from Kolarov.

It sent the Etihad Stadium into jubilant celebrations even if the fans will rue so many missed opportunities including Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure hitting the woodwork.

