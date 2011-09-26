By Karolos Grohmann
| MUNICH, Germany, Sept 26
MUNICH, Germany, Sept 26 Bayern Munich are not
unbeatable despite their impressive nine-game winning streak
without conceding a goal, Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko
said on Monday.
Bayern, four-time winners of Europe's top club competition,
won their Group A opener at Villarreal 2-0 and host City on
Tuesday in what is only the English club's second appearance in
the Champions League.
"No team is unbeatable and neither is Bayern," Dzeko, who
won the Germany league title with VfL Wolfsburg in 2009, told
reporters.
"They are playing very well, nine games and no goals
conceded, obviously that's superb but we are also good and
tomorrow it will be a very interesting game, especially for the
fans."
City drew their first Group A match against Napoli and while
Dzeko said they could afford another draw, the team are
determined to score their maiden Champions League victory and
leave their mark on the competition early on.
"That's (why I joined City). It is not always about money.
It is to play against teams like Bayern Munich, one of the best
teams in the world," said the Bosnia international.
"I don't think we have to win tomorrow but we want to win.
That is our target."
City coach Roberto Mancini echoed his striker's words,
saying their debut at home to Napoli was affected by a case of
nerves but that such a showing would not be repeated in Munich.
"I think we wanted to win (against Napoli). In that game we
wanted to win and sometimes this pressure can make you do some
mistakes," the Italian said.
"We have a lot of respect for Bayern because we know they
are a part of football history. But we are here because we want
to do a good job tomorrow."
"This game, it is important to win it if we want to improve.
We are not here to lose the game, we are here to win if it is
possible but we know it will be difficult."
Mancini said 10 points should be enough to see Manchester
City through to the next stage of the competition.
"This is the second game for us in the Champions League. If
we want to arrive to the top like Bayern then we need to work
very hard. We have six games and we need to make 10 points."
The coach will decide on his strike force just before the
game.
"I have four fantastic strikers but it is impossible to play
with all strikers. Carlos (Tevez) has a chance but I will decide
on the squad tomorrow. But I am sure I can choose well because I
have Carlos, Edin, and (Sergio) Aguero," he added.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)