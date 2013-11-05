Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
MANCHESTER, England Nov 5 Alvaro Negredo scored a hat-trick and Sergio Aguero put away two goals to fire Manchester City into their first Champions League knockout phase on Tuesday, in a 5-2 rout of CSKA Moscow.
Argentine Aguero took less than three minutes to put City in front with a penalty, then showed sublime skill in the 20th minute, turning Sergei Ignashevic and rolling the ball into the bottom corner of the Russians' net.
Spain striker Negredo scored either side of halftime fed by Aguero and the lively Sami Nasri, then heaped on the misery with a header in the dying seconds of the game. Brief lapses in City concentration late in the first half and halfway through the second allowed dangerous Ivory Coast striker Seydon Doumbia to pull two back for the visitors.
The result gave Manuel Pellegrini's side nine points in Group D and propelled them into the knockout phase, alongside holders Bayern Munich, after two humiliating seasons when they failed to progress under former coach Roberto Mancini. (Reporting by Clare Lovell in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.