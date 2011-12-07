Dec 7 Manchester City 2 Bayern Munich
0 - Champions League Group A result:
At the Etihad stadium
Scorers: David Silva 36, Yaya Toure 52
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
Teams: Manchester City: 25-Joe Hart; 15-Stefan Savic,
4-Vincent Kompany, 6-Joleon Lescott, 22-Gael Clichy; 18-Gareth
Barry, 19-Samir Nasri, 42-Yaya Toure (45-Mario Balotelli 81),
21-David Silva (11-Adam Johnson 83); 16-Sergio Aguero, 10-Edin
Dzeko (34-Nigel de Jong 77)
Bayern Munich: 22-Joerg Butt; 13-Rafinha, 17-Jerome Boateng,
28-Holger Badstuber, 26-Diego Contento; 23-Danijel Pranjic,
27-David Alaba, 30-Luiz Gustavo, 44-Anatoliy Tymoshchuk; 9-Nils
Petersen (14-Takashi Usami 81), 11-Ivica Olic
