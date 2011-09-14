Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Sept 14 Manchester City 1 Napoli 1 - Champions League Group A result:
At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester City: Aleksandar Kolarov 74
Napoli: Edinson Cavani 69
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Manchester City: 24-Joe Hart, 4-Vincent Kompany, 5-Pablo Zabaleta, 6-Joleon Lescott, 13-Aleksandar Kolarov (22-Gael Clichy 75); 18-Gareth Barry, 19-Samir Nasri (11-Adam Johnson 76), 42-Yaya Toure; 21-David Silva, 10-Edin Dzeko (32-Carlos Tevez 81), 16-Sergio Aguero
Napoli: 1-Morgan De Sanctis; 14-Hugo Campagnaro, 28-Paolo Cannavaro, 6-Salvatore Aronica; 11-Christian Maggio, 88-Gokhan Inler, 18-Juan Zuniga, 23-Walter Gargano, 22-Ezequiel Lavezzi (20-Blerim Dzemaili 57), 17-Marek Hamsik (19-Mario Santana 89); 7-Edinson Cavani (29-Goran Pandev 83)
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.