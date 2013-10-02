MANCHESTER, England Oct 2 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group D match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester:
Manchester City: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Micah Richards, 4-Vincent Kompany, 33-Matija Nastasic, 22-Gael Clichy; 42-Yaya Toure, 25-Fernandinho; 15-Jesus Navas, 16-Sergio Aguero, 8-Samir Nasri; 10-Edin Dzeko
Substitutes: 30-Costel Pantilimon, 5-Pablo Zabaleta, 6-Joleon Lescott, 7-James Milner, 14-Javi Garcia, 21-David Silva, 9-Alvaro Negredo,
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 13-Rafinha, 17-Jerome Boateng, 4-Dante, 27-David Alaba; 21-Philipp Lahm, 10-Arjen Robben, 39-Toni Kroos, 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 7-Franck Ribery, 25-Thomas Mueller
Substitutes: 22-Tom Starke, 5-Daniel van Buyten, 15-Jan Kirchhoff, 26-Diego Contento, 11-Xherdan Shaqiri, 19-Mario Goetze, 9-Mario Mandzukic
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Tony Goodson)