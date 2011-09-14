Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 14 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group A match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City: 24-Joe Hart, 4-Vincent Kompany, 5-Pablo Zabaleta, 6-Joleon Lescott, 13-Aleksandar Kolarov; 18-Gareth Barry, 19-Samir Nasri, 42-Yaya Toure; 21-David Silva, 10-Edin Dzeko, 16-Sergio Aguero
Napoli: 1-Morgan De Sanctis; 14-Hugo Campagnaro, 28-Paolo Cannavaro, 6-Salvatore Aronica; 11-Christian Maggio, 88-Gokhan Inler, 18-Juan Zuniga, 23-Walter Gargano, 22-Ezequiel Lavezzi, 17-Marek Hamsik; 7-Edinson Cavani
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.