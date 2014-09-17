Sept 17 Maribor substitute Luka Zahovic pounced on an embarrassing defensive blunder from Sporting to rescue a 1-1 draw in stoppage time against the Portuguese club in their Champions League Group G opener on Wednesday.

Eighteen-year-old Zahovic headed home a loose ball after Sporting's centre-back pairing fluffed clearances in a panicked attempt to hold on to a lead given them by Nani's devastating opener.

The Manchester United outcast had cut in from the right in the 80th minute and drilled a left-foot shot into the bottom corner to apparently give the visitors the points.

It looked enough before the Slovenian champions hit back to celebrate their return to the Champions League group stages after 15 years away with a hard-earned point.

