PARIS, Sept 8 Olympique Marseille's Ghana international striker Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the French side's opening Champions League game at Olympiakos on Tuesday, the Ghana football federation said.

"Andre Ayew will be out for 10 days after injuring his groin while on international duty," the Ghana FA said on their website (www.ghanafa.org) on Thursday.

"The Marseille player injured his groin during Ghana's Nations Cup qualifier at home to Swaziland last Friday."

Ayew will also miss Saturday's Ligue 1 home game against Stade Rennes.

Marseille were drawn with Olympiakos, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in Group F.