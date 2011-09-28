* Marseille ease past German champions
* Two-goal Ayew fires French side to victory
* Keeper Mandanda pulls string of great saves
(Adds quotes)
By Julien Pretot
MARSEILLE, France, Sept 28 Andre Ayew scored
twice to help Olympique Marseille maintain their perfect
Champions League start with a clinical 3-0 home win against
Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
Ghana forward Ayew struck in each half and France striker
Loic Remy was also on target in a lively game to put Marseille
firmly in command of Group F with six points from two games.
France keeper Steve Mandanda was also instrumental in the
former champions' win, making a series of superb saves
throughout.
Ayew, who opened the scoring in the 20th minute, put the
result beyond doubt in the 69th from the penalty spot after Remy
had doubled the tally, leaving Dortmund third in the Group with
one point.
Marseille's night finished on a sour note when substitute
Jordan Ayew was sent off in stoppage time, picking up a second
yellow card for diving.
"Winning a Champions League game does not happen that
often," coach Didier Deschamps, who was in the Juventus team
that lost 3-1 in the Champions League final against Dortmund in
1997, told a news conference.
"But we were not unlucky tonight, they did not deserve to
lose with such a big margin. It was not perfect but we've got
six points."
Marseille will next face Arsenal, who are second in the
Group with four points after beating Olympiakos 2-1 on
Wednesday.
"We now have two games to play against Arsenal, who are the
best team in the Group, and we need to take points against
them," said Deschamps.
Marseille will entertain the Londoners, who have also been
struggling in their domestic league, in three weeks time.
Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp said his side had paid dearly
for their mistakes.
"We could have equalised on several occasions. In the first
half, but also in the beginning of the second half," Klopp told
a news conference.
"We made several mistakes and we paid for them. Sometimes
you just have to kick the ball away.
"Even when we enjoy possession, we're not patient enough. We
played well but we still lost 3-0."
The German champions got off to a solid start but Marseille
looked dangerous on the break, and the hosts went ahead when
Andre Ayew, a constant threat on the left flank, was set up by
Remy to unleash a low shot past Roman Weidenfeller.
Marseille, who have won only one from eight league games
this season, stayed in front thanks to the in-form Mandanda as
the France keeper denied Mario Goetze several times with
lightning quick saves.
Didier Deschamps's side doubled the lead in the 62nd minute
against the run of play when a Mats Hummels header landed into
the path of Remy, who volleyed home from inside the box.
Remy was brought down in the box seven minutes later and
Ayew got his second by cooly slotting past Weidenfeller, giving
Marseille a much needed confidence-boost that the Marseille
players believe will help them bounce back from a mediocre start
in Ligue 1.
"It was another competition, but it's a morale-boosting
performance," midfielder Mathieu Valbuena told reporters.
"We now have to do the same in Ligue 1 and it starts against
Brest on Sunday," added holding midfielder Alou Diarra.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)