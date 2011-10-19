MARSEILLE, France Oct 19 Substitute Aaron Ramsey struck in stoppage time to secure Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Olympique Marseille in an uninspiring Champions League Group F encounter on Wednesday.

Welsh international Ramsey fired home in the second minute of stoppage time in a disappointing game at the Stade Velodrome to leave Arsenal well placed to reach the knockout stage.

Arsenal have seven points from three games, one more than Marseille. Olympiakos have three with Borussis Dortmund on one.

Neither side created many chances. The hosts wasted their best chance when Lucho Gonzalez met Mathieu Valbuena's low cross but could only direct his effort wide across goal in the first half.

Arsenal went close after the break when Theo Walcott slipped through but was denied by the legs of keeper Steve Mandanda who was then beaten by Ramsey at the death. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, Editing by Justin Palmer)