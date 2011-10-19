MARSEILLE, France Oct 19 Substitute Aaron
Ramsey struck in stoppage time to secure Arsenal a 1-0 victory
over Olympique Marseille in an uninspiring Champions League
Group F encounter on Wednesday.
Welsh international Ramsey fired home in the second minute
of stoppage time in a disappointing game at the Stade Velodrome
to leave Arsenal well placed to reach the knockout stage.
Arsenal have seven points from three games, one more than
Marseille. Olympiakos have three with Borussis Dortmund on one.
Neither side created many chances. The hosts wasted their
best chance when Lucho Gonzalez met Mathieu Valbuena's low cross
but could only direct his effort wide across goal in the first
half.
Arsenal went close after the break when Theo Walcott slipped
through but was denied by the legs of keeper Steve Mandanda who
was then beaten by Ramsey at the death.
