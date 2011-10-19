* Last-gasp Ramsey settles drab encounter
* Arsenal go top of Group F
* Marseille denied 'obvious' penalty, says Deschamps
By Julien Pretot
MARSEILLE, France, Oct 19 Substitute Aaron
Ramsey struck in stoppage time to secure Arsenal a 1-0 victory
at Olympique Marseille in an uninspiring Champions League Group
F encounter on Wednesday.
Welsh international midfielder Ramsey fired home in the
second minute of time added on in a disappointing game at the
Stade Velodrome to leave Arsenal well placed to reach the
knockout stage.
Arsenal have seven points from three games in Group F, one
more than Marseille who conceded for the first time in this
season's competition. Olympiakos have three with Borussia
Dortmund on one.
"We left it very late because we had a difficult start, we
lost many balls in the first half," Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger,
who was back on the bench after a two-match Champions League
suspension, told a news conference.
"I don't think Marseille were dangerous in the second half.
In fairness they defended well but we were rewarded because we
kept going.
"We made a little step forward but we have to be humble
because we are a team that has to continue to grow. The next
game at home against Marseille will be very important."
Both sides, who have been struggling in their domestic
leagues this season, failed to create many chances. The hosts
wasted their best opportunity when Lucho Gonzalez met Mathieu
Valbuena's low cross but could only direct his effort wide
across goal in the first half.
Arsenal went close after the break when Theo Walcott slipped
through but was denied by the legs of keeper Steve Mandanda who
was then beaten by Ramsey at the death having just kept out
Robin van Persie's low drive.
"I'm angry, but I've calmed down a little bit. It is a huge
disappointment," Marseille coach Didier Deschamps told
reporters.
"It's infuriating, especially since we had been warned two
minutes before the goal with Van Persie's chance."
The Gunners had made a shaky start with Alex Song being
shown a yellow card after only four minutes for an ill-timed
challenged on Loic Remy.
In the 15th minute, right back Carl Jenkinson appeared to
handle a cross in the penalty area but referee Damir Skomina
waved play on, with Andre Ayew booked for complaining.
"The penalty was obvious. Too bad the referee did not see
it, it could have changed a lot of things," said Deschamps.
The hosts then had a let off when Souleymane Diawara cleared
Van Persie's header off his line as Arsenal increased the
pressure.
The visitors, however, lacked composure at the back.
Remy saw off Per Mertesacker and Jenkinson in the box, only
for the France striker's right-footed angled attempt to be
deflected just wide.
Remy then beat the offside trap but a superb tackle by
Laurent Koscielny denied him a shooting opportunity.
Jenkinson, who seemed to struggle in the first half, was
replaced just after the hour mark by Johan Djourou as defensive
injury problems keep piling up for Wenger.
Arsenal were offered a great opportunity to take the lead in
the 64th minute when Nicolas Nkoulou lost out to Walcott, only
for Mandanda to save from the England winger with his left foot.
There was nothing the France keeper could do, though, when
Ramsey was well positioned to gather a flick on by fellow
substitute Gervinho and cooly fired home.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, Editing by Justin Palmer)