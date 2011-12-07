MARSEILLE, France Dec 7 Olympique
Marseille's patchy season has suddenly come to life in recent
weeks and if they show the same fighting spirit that helped them
snatch a last-gasp Champions League knockout berth then
"anything is possible" in the coming months.
Didier Deschamps' side were on the brink of missing out on
the last 16 on Tuesday until substitute Mathieu Valbuena's
exquisite 87th-minute goal sealed a stunning 3-2 comeback win at
Borussia Dortmund.
The German champions had led 2-0 and with Olympiakos Piraeus
beating Group F winners Arsenal in Greece, the French side were
heading for the exit door before an astonishing revival led the
usually cool Deschamps to go wild on the touchline.
"Tonight has been a tortuous result, we could have avoided
such a high-risk situation," Deschamps told reporters.
"But this year the players are learning about the Champions
League. This result will give them confidence and experience. A
game is never finished, anything is possible until the referee
blows his whistle."
Deschamps had taken his own high risk gamble in taking off
first goalscorer and main threat Loic Remy to introduce Valbuena
but once Andre Ayew's 85th minute header had levelled the
scores, the small winger repaid the faith in some style.
He danced past three defenders and sent a superb dipping
shot into the net.
A goal of such quality and importance is unlikely to be
repeated in Europe's top club competition this season and may
lead to the occasional France player earning more Marseille
starts.
"He has endured some difficult personal moments because he
was playing little. But that goal was decisive for us, I'm happy
for him but also for the team," Deschamps said.
Marseille's triumph followed a 3-0 win over arch-rivals and
big-spending French title favourites Paris St Germain at the end
of last month which has helped the 2010 Ligue 1 champions move
up to seventh in the table after a dreadful start.
They now have significant momentum and lie 12 points behind
unaccustomed leaders Montpellier.
In Europe, some of the continent's top clubs will be licking
their lips at the prospect of facing Marseille in February's
last 16 but the French side gave Manchester United a mild fright
at the same stage last year.
The Stade Velodrome, even in a phase of construction, is a
difficult ground for any away side to visit and Marseille can
cause more surprises if they continue to combine a never-say-die
attitude with a dash of French panache.
