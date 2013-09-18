MARSEILLE, France, Sept 18 Arsenal recovered from an unimpressive first half to defeat Olympique Marseille 2-1 on Wednesday in a clinical opening to their Champion League campaign.

Theo Walcott volleyed home in the 65th minute after benefiting from Jeremy Morel's defensive blunder before Aaron Ramsey put the result beyond doubt seven minutes from time with a deflected low shot.

Arsene Wenger's side, who looked listless in the first half, are level in Group F with Napoli, who beat last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

Olympique Marseille had a handful of chances with Andre-Pierre Gignac, Andre Ayew and Rod Fanni coming close to scoringe before Jordan Ayew reduced the arrears with a penalty in added time. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)