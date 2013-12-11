MARSEILLE, France Dec 11 Borussia Dortmund scraped through to the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday when they scored a late winner against 10-man Marseille to triumph 2-1 in Group F.

Defender Kevin Grosskreutz scored in the 87th minute to keep last year's losing finalists in the competition.

Souleymane Diawara cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's early opener as bottom club Marseille looked set to snatch their first point in the group stage.

Dortmund top Group F on 12 points ahead of Arsenal who lost 2-0 to Napoli. All three clubs finished on 12 points but Napoli missed out on head-to-head records. (Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Robert Woodward)