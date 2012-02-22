MARSEILLE, France Feb 22 A stoppage-time goal from Andre Ayew gave Olympique Marseille a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Ayew broke the deadlock with a header in the third minute of time added on leaving the Inter players shaking their heads in disbelief as the French side stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 games.

Inter's best chance of the match came in the 11th minute when Steve Mandanda tipped a Diego Forlan half-volley over the bar.

The return leg will be played at the San Siro on March 13.