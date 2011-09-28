By Julien Pretot
| MARSEILLE, France, Sept 28
MARSEILLE, France, Sept 28 Andre Ayew scored
twice to help Olympique Marseille maintain their perfect
Champions League start with a clinical 3-0 home win against
Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
Ghana forward Ayew struck in each half and France striker
Loic Remy was also on target in a lively game to put Marseille
firmly in command of Group F with six points from two games.
France keeper Steve Mandanda was also instrumental in the
former champions' win, making a series of superb saves
throughout.
Ayew, who opened the scoring in the 20th minute, put the
result beyond doubt in the 69th from the penalty spot after Remy
had doubled the tally, leaving Borussia third in the Group with
one point.
Marseille's night finished on a sour note when substitute
Jordan Ayew was sent off in stoppage time.
