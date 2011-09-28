MARSEILLE, France, Sept 28 Andre Ayew scored twice to help Olympique Marseille maintain their perfect Champions League start with a clinical 3-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Ghana forward Ayew struck in each half and France striker Loic Remy was also on target in a lively game to put Marseille firmly in command of Group F with six points from two games.

France keeper Steve Mandanda was also instrumental in the former champions' win, making a series of superb saves throughout.

Ayew, who opened the scoring in the 20th minute, put the result beyond doubt in the 69th from the penalty spot after Remy had doubled the tally, leaving Borussia third in the Group with one point.

Marseille's night finished on a sour note when substitute Jordan Ayew was sent off in stoppage time.