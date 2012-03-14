PARIS, March 14 Didier Deschamps never
lost a game at Inter Milan in six years as a player and coach in
Italy and he was happy to lose that proud record on Tuesday when
his Olympique Marseille side progressed in the Champions League.
"I am not unbeaten at the San Siro any more but we
qualified," he told Marseille's website (www.om.net) after his
team reached the quarter-finals on away goals when a 2-1
second-leg defeat by Inter left the aggregate scores level 2-2.
"I am happy. I do this job to live these moments," added
former France midfielder Deschamps who spent five years as a
player with Juventus and also coached the Turin team in 2006 and
2007.
Marseille, the only French club remaining in European
competition this season, reached the Champions League last eight
for the first time since 1993 thanks to a late goal from
substitute Brandao.
The striker has been criticised in some quarters since
returning to the club in January following a loan spell with
Cruzeiro in his native Brazil.
"There have been hard times since I came back (but) tonight
I thank all the fans who were very supportive," said Brandao.
"I don't know how I got the ball for my goal, then I just
shot and got a bit lucky."
The only sour note for Marseille was the late sending-off of
goalkeeper and captain Steve Mandanda which means he will be
banned for the quarter-final first leg.
Brandao's effort cancelled out Diego Milito's opener for
Inter who grabbed a second goal six minutes into stoppage time
with a penalty from Giampaolo Pazzini following a foul in the
box by Mandanda.
"The penalty cost us a lot because Steve is going to be
suspended and we saw what he did in the first half," said
Deschamps, referring to a string of saves by his keeper.
Mandanda praised his replacement Gennaro Bracigliano who has
also played in Europe with former club Nancy.
"Gennaro is very experienced," said the first-choice keeper.
"He played a lot of Ligue 1 matches with Nancy and European
games also.
"I'm not worried. I know he will do the job."
(Writing by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)