PARIS Oct 19 Olympique Marseille defender Lucas Mendes has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League Group F home game against Napoli with an ankle injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

Mendes sprained his ankle during Marseille's 1-0 league defeat at Nice on Friday.

He is likely to be replaced in the starting 11 by Souleymane Diawara.

Marseille, the 1993 European champions, have lost their first two games against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, while Napoli have three points after beating Borussia and losing to Arsenal. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)