Feb 17 Olympique Marseille striker Loic Remy will miss his team's Champions League last-16 first leg against Inter Milan next week after the Ligue 1 club said he would be sidelined for about three weeks with a thigh injury.

France forward Remy picked up the injury in Marseille's 3-1 home win against amateurs Bourg Peronnas in a French Cup last 16 game on Wednesday.

"He is expected to be back in action in about three weeks," OM said on their website (www.om.net) on Thursday.

Marseille host Inter in the Champions League at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday.

