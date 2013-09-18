Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Sept 18 Olympique Marseille 1 Arsenal 2 - Champions League Group F result.
At Stade Velodrome
Scorers:
Olympique Marseille: Jordan Ayew 90+3pen
Arsenal: Theo Walcott 65, Aaron Ramsey 83
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Olegario Benquerença (Portugal)
(Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18