Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Feb 22 Olympique Marseille 1 Inter Milan 0 - Champions League round of 16, first leg result:
At the Stade Velodrome, Marseille
Scorer: Andre Ayew 90+3
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
Teams: Olympique Marseille: 30-Steve Mandanda; 2-Cesar Azpilicueta (24-Rod Fanni 80), 21-Soumeymane Diawara, 3-Nicolas Nkoulou, 15-Jeremy Morel; 4-Alou Diarra, 7-Benoit Cheyrou (12-Charles Kabore 84), 18-Morgan Amalfitano, 28-Mathieu Valbuena, 20-Andre Ayew; 9-Brandao (23-Jordan Ayew 73)
Inter Milan: 1-Julio Cesar; 13-Maicon (55-Yuto Nagamoto 46), 6-Lucio, 25-Walter Samuel, 26-Cristian Chivu; 5-Dejan Stankovic, 19-Esteban Cambiasso, 4-Javier Zanetti, 10-Wesley Sneijder; 28-Mauro Zarate (20-Joel Obi 63), 9-Diego Forlan (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
