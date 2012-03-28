MARSEILLE, France, March 28 Teams for
Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, first leg between
Olympique Marseille and Bayern Munich at the Stade Velodrome:
Olympique Marseille - 16-Elinton Andrade; 2-Cesar
Azpilicueta, 24-Rod Fanni, 3-Nicolas Nkoulou, 15-Jeremy Morel;
4-Alou Diarra, 17-Stephane Mbia, 18-Morgan Amalfitano,
28-Mathieu Valbuena, 20-Andre Ayew; 11-Loic Remy.
Bayern Munich - 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 17-Jerome
Boateng, 28-Holger Badstuber, 27-David Alaba; 30-Luiz Gustavo,
39-Toni Kroos, 10-Arjen Robben, 25-Thomas Mueller, 7-Franck
Ribery; 33-Mario Gomez.
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)