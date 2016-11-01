* Manchester City earned 3-1 comeback win over Barcelona

* Guardiola left celebrating emphatic victory over old club

* Manchester City strengthened second position in Group C

* Messi had put Barca ahead with 90th Champions League goal

* Sergi Roberto mistake led to equaliser for Guendogan

* City at Borussia Moenchengladbach next, Barca visit Celtic

MANCHESTER, Nov 1 Pep Guardiola was left thrilled after Manchester City revived their Champions League bid by beating his old club Barcelona 3-1 in a gloriously open Group C encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Ilkay Guendogan scored twice and Kevin de Bruyne netted a superb free kick in a magnificent display from the home side that ended Barcelona's 100 percent record and made handsome amends for City's 4-0 drubbing at the Nou Camp two weeks ago.

The victory looked unlikely when Lionel Messi followed up his hat-trick in that game with a dazzling opener on the counter attack in the 21st minute and Barca were in control before Guendogan cashed in on a Sergi Roberto mistake.

In a game peppered with fine attacking and dubious defending, City then ran Barca ragged as the exceptional De Bruyne netted in the 51st minute before helping set up Guendogan's second after 74. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)