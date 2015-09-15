LONDON, Sept 15 Juventus came from behind to hand Manchester City their first defeat this season as Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata gave the Italian champions an opening 2-1 win in Group D of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Premier League leaders City were fortunate to go ahead after 57 minutes when Vincent Kompany, climbing all over Giorgio Chiellini, saw the defender head an own goal as the home skipper wheeled away to celebrate instead of being punished for a foul.

But Juve pulled level in the 70th minute when Mandzukic touched the ball in off the post after Paul Pogba sent in a high cross from the left.

It was the first goal City had conceded after five domestic league wins so far this term but worse followed when Morata scored with a 20-metre left-foot curler in the 81st minute to snatch all three points. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)