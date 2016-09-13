MANCHESTER, Sept 13 Manchester City's opening Champions League Group C game against Borussia Moenchengladbach was postponed following torrential rain at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

An afternoon downpour was followed by persistently heavy rain so referee Bjorn Kuipers and UEFA officials inspected the pitch and, although it appeared to drain well after the rain relented soon afterwards, the game was called off. (Reporting by Chris Bertram; Editing by Ken Ferris)