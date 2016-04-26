MANCHESTER, April 26 Manchester City survived a late grilling by Real Madrid to hold on for a 0-0 home draw on Tuesday that keeps alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League final for the first time.

Real woke up following a turgid opening half in the semi-final first leg and City needed two late saves from Joe Hart to keep them on level terms for next week's return at the Bernabeu.

The visitors suffered a setback before kickoff when Cristiano Ronaldo, the leading scorer in this season's competition with 16 goals, was ruled out with a thigh injury.

Neither side managed a shot on target in the first 45 minutes but Real then took charge with Casemiro and Pepe denied from close range by England keeper Hart while substitute Jese headed against the City bar.

The hosts managed a late flurry with Kevin De Bruyne's curling free kick tipped over by Keylor Navas. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)