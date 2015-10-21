(Corrects reference to De Bruyne being a teenager in second para)

MANCHESTER, England Oct 21 Kevin De Bruyne scored a minute into stoppage time to give Manchester City a 2-1 win over Sevilla at the Etihad Stadium and boost their chances of qualifying from Group D in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Belgian's brilliantly-executed angled shot after 91 minutes gave City victory when it looked as though Sevilla were about to leave with a deserved point.

Sevilla took the lead after 30 minutes when the impressive Ukrainian striker Yevhen Konoplyanka took advantage of some poor City defending to sweep the ball past Joe Hart, but City were level six minutes later.

The equaliser came when a shot from Wilfried Bony deflected off the foot of Adil Rami and into the net and that looked to be that until De Bruyne's last gasp goal.

Juventus have seven points, City have six, Sevilla three and Borussia Moenchengladbach one following a 0-0 draw in the other game of the group.

