MADRID, April 3 Lionel Messi will miss this weekend's La Liga match at home to Real Mallorca with a right hamstring injury and will then return to action depending on the speed of his recovery, Barcelona said after tests on Wednesday.

The World Player of the Year limped off at halftime in Barca's 2-2 Champions League quarter-final first leg draw away to Paris St Germain on Tuesday and is doubtful for next Wednesday's return at the Nou Camp. Local media reports said he would be out of action for about three weeks. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by John Mehaffey)