PRAGUE Nov 1 Lionel Messi scored his 200th goal for Barcelona when he struck from the penalty spot in the 24th minute of Tuesday's Champions League Group H match at Viktoria Plzen.

The referee pointed to the spot after the Argentine World Player of the Year was brought down by Plzen defender Marian Cisovsky and Messi struck his kick to the goalkeeper's right to become only the second Barcelona player to reach the mark.

Messi, 24, recently took second spot on the list of Barcelona's record goal scorers from Ladislau Kubala and is fast closing in on the Catalan club's record marksman Cesar Rodriguez, who scored 235. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)