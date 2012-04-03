BARCELONA, April 3 Barcelona's Lionel Messi scored his 13th Champions League goal of the campaign to set a competition season scoring record when he netted an 11th-minute penalty against AC Milan in their quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

The three-times World Player of the Year passed the previous best of 12 goals established by himself last season and Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy with Manchester United in 2003, to notch his 50th goal in the competition. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ken Ferris)