BERNE Aug 7 Ukraine's Metalist Kharkiv will face a disciplinary hearing over a possible breach of the entry regulations for the Champions League, UEFA said on Tuesday.

European soccer's governing body said Metalist, who are already playing in the third qualifying round of this season's competition, would face a hearing on Aug. 13.

"Proceedings have been opened against Metalist under articles ... of the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League regulations, regarding the admission criteria for participation in UEFA competitions," said UEFA in a statement.

Metalist, runners-up in last season's Ukrainian Premier League, won 2-0 at PAOK Salonika in the first leg of their third round qualifying tie last week and host the return on Wednesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Robert Woodward Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net .To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)