BERNE Aug 7 Champions League participants Metalist Kharkiv are to face a disciplinary hearing, UEFA said on Tuesday, four days after the Ukrainian side lost an appeal over a match-fixing case.

European soccer's governing body said Metalist, who are already playing in the third qualifying round of this season's competition, would face a hearing on Aug. 13.

"Proceedings have been opened against Metalist under articles ... of the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League regulations, regarding the admission criteria for participation in UEFA competitions," said UEFA in a statement.

Metalist, runners-up in last season's Ukrainian Premier League, won 2-0 at PAOK Salonika in the first leg of their third round qualifying tie last week and host the return on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a Ukraine Football Federation (FFU) decision to fine Metalist Kharkiv and FC Karpaty $25,000 each over the manipulation of a match played in April 2008.

"The football clubs FC Metalist and FC Karpaty were held liable for the behaviour of their football players or officials under the principle of strict liability," said CAS.

It also upheld the FFU's decision to strip Metalist of their third-place finish that season.

CAS also confirmed a five-year ban on one Metalist player involved in the game and three-year bans on another five, while Metalist director Yevhen Krasnikov was banned from any soccer-related activity for five years.

Two Karpaty officials were given suspended bans and ordered to pay "compulsory cash contributions" to the FFU while CAS upheld an appeal by a third official from the club.

Turkish club Fenerbahce, also taking part in the Champions League qualifiers, were handed a two-year European ban by UEFA over domestic match-fixing in June.

However, they were re-admitted to the competition pending an appeal at CAS.

